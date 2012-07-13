BRIEF-Wells fargo names two new independent directors
* Says elected Karen Peetz and Ronald Sargent as new independent directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, reported a lower second-quarter profit on a loss from whale-sized derivatives trades in its London offices.
The derivatives portfolio lost $4.4 billion before taxes for the period, up from the $2 billion disclosed on May 10, the company said on Friday.
Net income was $4.96 billion, or $1.21 a share, compared with $5.43 billion, or $1.27 a share, a year earlier. Results for both periods included special items.
(Reporting by David Henry and Jed Horowitz in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
Feb 20 Chinese conglomerate and cinema chain operator Dalian Wanda’s proposed $1 billion purchase of Dick Clark Productions Inc has fallen apart, online entertainment news website The Wrap reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Manufacturer General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday.