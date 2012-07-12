* Uncertainty over derivatives losses clouds JPMorgan
results
* Analysts see buyers of JPMorgan July $35 weekly calls
By Doris Frankel and Angela Moon
CHICAGO/NEW YORK, July 12 The London Whale is
likely to create big waves for JPMorgan's stock on Friday.
When JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon announces
the bank's earnings that day, all eyes will be on the extent of
its losses from failed derivative trades first disclosed in May.
That uncertainty has spurred some investors to bet on
bigger-than-normal share movements on Friday. Over the last two
years, JPMorgan shares tended to rise or fall by about 2 percent
after results were announced. This time, options investors
expect a move of more than 4 percent.
"This is by far the most keenly anticipated bank earnings in
a long time," said Gareth Feighery, co-founder of options
education firm MarketTamer.com in Philadelphia.
By contrast, other banks such as Wells Fargo, which
also reports results Friday, are not expected to see the same
level of volatility. While JPMorgan earnings tend to set the
tone for the sector, that's not likely to be the case this time.
"There is a real disconnect between JPMorgan and the other
banks with smaller capital market components since JPMorgan's
May 10 announcement of their hedging loss," said Ralph Edwards,
director of derivatives strategy at ITG.
In May, JPMorgan said it was going to lose at least $2
billion on trades placed by a trader named Bruno Iksil,
nicknamed the "London Whale," who worked in the firm's chief
investment office in London.
Reuters later reported that the losses could range from $4
billion to $6 billion.
Analysts expect quarterly earnings of 78 cents per share,
down from $1.27 a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine data.
The expected share-price change on the day of earnings as
implied by options have come down quarter after quarter for
names like Wells Fargo, while JPMorgan's implied move has risen.
JPMorgan shares slumped more than 9 percent on May 11, the
day after announcing losses related to credit derivative trades
made from the London office. Put option volume that day exceeded
400,000 contracts, surpassing the peak seen during the 2008
financial crisis, according to Edwards.
May 11 was the worst day for the stock since August of 2011,
and the shares have not recovered.
JPMorgan started the year at around $35 and rose to almost
$46 by the end of March. In the first week of June, it broke
below January lows of $30.83. On Wednesday, the stock closed at
$34.59.
With so much uncertainty surrounding the losses on
JPMorgan's derivatives book, Feighery expects the stock to
either surge on a relief rally if results beat forecasts or
plummet if speculation of larger losses are confirmed.
"Even if the headline earnings figures are
better-than-expected, analysts will be scrutinizing the
financial statements to determine whether the derivative book
losses are just the tip of the iceberg," Feighery said.
Based on weekly options that expire on Friday, the
post-earnings implied move in JPMorgan shares is about 4.35
percent in either direction, said TD Ameritrade chief
derivatives strategist J.J. Kinahan.
Over the past eight quarters, JP Morgan shares move an
average of 2.04 percent the day it reports earnings, according
to Birinyi Associates.
Wells Fargo weekly options point to a 2.75 percent share
price move.
WHAT'S NEXT?
Some investors are betting on a rebound in JPMorgan. Heavy
activity in upside call options -- contracts which allow an
investor to buy a particular stock at a certain price by a given
day -- suggests some believe the company could beat estimates.
Indeed, given where the number of open positions have been
stacked in JPMorgan, traders have been favoring upside calls on
the megabank.
"In the front month, we are definitely seeing more call
activity in JPMorgan with buyers of the July $35 weekly strike
call that expires on Friday," Kinahan said.
The largest concentration of open positions is in the
out-of-the-money calls across all strikes and expirations where
1.14 million contracts reside as of Tuesday's close, according
to options analytics firm Trade Alert.
Although the media's attention will be on the derivatives
losses, Enis Taner, global macro editor of options trading firm
RiskReversal.com, said there is greater risk down the road.
"What is more important to me is the longer-term regulatory
impact from these derivatives trades," Taner said. "Sell-side
analysts have 25 percent earnings growth modeled in for 2013,
which seems sky-high to me. It's the future earnings outlook
that's the core of my bearish thesis."
Taner views the stock as a good shorting vehicle on any
market pop. He owns put options on the stock, noting the recent
scandal surrounding the fixing of the short-term LIBOR rate and
expectations for ongoing scrutiny on the banking industry.
(Reporting By Angela Moon in New York and Doris Frankel in
Chicago; Editing by Ryan Woo)