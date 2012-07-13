BRIEF-BioAmber CEO steps down, current COO Fabrice Orecchioni named President
July 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co. said it had reached a turning point in demands to buy back mortgages, allowing it to reduce its reserve for repurchases last quarter by about $215 million.
JPMorgan and other big U.S. banks have been forced contractually repurchase billions of dollars of mortgages sold to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and mortgage-backed securities investors because of misrepresentations of credit quality.
The nation's biggest bank has repurchased about $3.4 billion of mortgages, but "we have reached the inflection point," Chief Financial Officer Doug Braunstein said in a call with bank analysts on Friday. "The net repurchase number should be approximately zero for the next quarter."
His remarks came as JPMorgan announced second-quarter results and explained the multibillion-dollar loss this year in its Chief Investment Office. (Reporting By Jed Horowitz in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Heavy machines maker General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LONDON, Feb 20 Kraft Heinz's dropped bid to buy Unilever is the third-largest M&A deal to collapse, according to Thomson Reuters data, adding to a recent run of failures that highlights the appetite for the pursuit of audacious mega-mergers.