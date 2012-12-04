* Martín Marrón to focus on expansion in Latin America
* Nicolás Aguzín moving from Latin America to Asia Pacific
* JPMorgan seeks to grow international business
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, Dec 4 Martín Marrón, the JPMorgan
Chase & Co banker tapped as chief executive officer for
the Latin American unit, wants to expand throughout the region
as demand for credit and financial advisory grows among
companies and investors.
New York-based Marrón, a 20-year veteran at JPMorgan,
succeeds Nicolás "Gucho" Aguzín, effective immediately, the bank
said on Tuesday. Aguzín, who has headed the Latin American unit
since 2005, will take over the lender's Asia Pacific business
next year.
The appointments come as JPMorgan recasts responsibilities
for some of its top investment and corporate banking executives
after a move in July to combine two key business segments. Chief
Executive Jamie Dimon has set growing outside the United States
as one key priority for the bank, currently the largest lender
in its home market.
Marrón told Reuters in a phone interview that his mission is
continuing Aguzín's mandate of beefing up presence by broadening
the bank's portfolio of products and services across the region.
JPMorgan, which recently opened an office in Colombia, plans to
do so in Perú - a country that has been posting high growth
rates over the past decade.
"Fundamentals in the region are better than before, and they
will keep improving," Marrón said. "The region is luring
investment and also exporting capital - for us, it is a key
region where we will continue to expand in terms of presence and
products and also geographically."
In his new post, Marrón will continue to serve as head of
Americas sales and trading for global emerging markets, a job he
has held since 2007. Marrón was named co-senior country officer
of Brazil in 2006.
Aguzín will relocate to Hong Kong by year-end, where he will
manage the day-to-day business before transitioning to Asia
Pacific CEO during 2013, succeeding Jeff Urwin. Urwin will focus
on his existing role as JPMorgan's global head of investment
banking.
"Adding another talented, hands-on executive to our senior
ranks in Asia will ensure that we stay focused on the tremendous
opportunities that exist in the region for our clients and our
firm, and will help Jeff to allocate more time to his global
banking responsibilities over the coming months," the bank said
in a memo obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.
Aguzín, interviewed by phone along with Marrón, said his
experience in Latin America will prove helpful in handling
business in Asia.
During his seven-year tenure in Latin America, JPMorgan
doubled capital and staff for its Brazilian unit, consolidating
the offer of all products and services excluding retail banking.
Aguzin, a 22-year veteran of JPMorgan, held senior positions
across the bank, including in mergers and acquisitions and
capital markets, before becoming CEO for Latin America.
"While they are vastly different cultures, there are
similarities between Latin America and Asia, especially how the
consumption boom and the emergence of new consumers is now
reflected in all sectors," he said. "Just like in Latin America,
we want to help our clients capitalize on this and increase our
presence there."
Marrón will report to Daniel Pinto and Mike Cavanagh, the
co-heads of JPMorgan's corporate and investment bank.