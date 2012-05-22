* JPMorgan, Dimon accused of misleading employees about risk
* Hundreds of millions of dollars said to be lost
By Jonathan Stempel
May 22 JPMorgan Chase & Co has been hit
with a lawsuit brought on behalf of employees whose retirement
holdings fell in value after the largest U.S. bank revealed a
surprise $2 billion trading loss earlier this month.
The complaint, filed late Monday in U.S. District Court in
Manhattan, also names individual defendants, including Chief
Executive Jamie Dimon and Ina Drew, who stepped down last week
as head of JPMorgan's chief investment office, where the loss
occurred.
The defendants were accused of violating their duties to
401(k) and other retirement plan participants by including
company stock as an investment option, hiding the stock's risk,
and failing to move participants to safer choices.
"The plans suffered hundreds of millions of dollars of
losses," the complaint said. "If defendants had discharged their
fiduciary duties to prudently manage and invest the plans'
assets, the losses suffered by the plans would have been
minimized or avoided."
Shares of JPMorgan have fallen as much as 20.8 percent since
the New York-based bank revealed a $2 billion trading loss
synthetic credit products, a type of derivative, on May 10, when
its stock traded at $40.74.
In Tuesday morning trading, JPMorgan shares were up $1.49,
or 4.6 percent, at $34 on the New York Stock Exchange.
JPMorgan did not immediately respond to requests for
comment. Lawyers who filed the lawsuit were not immediately
available for comment.
The 401(k) plan covers substantially all U.S. employees.
As of Dec. 31, 2010, the last date for which data was
immediately available, the plan held $14.64 billion of
investments, including $2.79 billion of JPMorgan stock.
Starting with the 2011 plan year, matching contributions
were to be made in the same manner as participant contributions.
Previously, company stock could be used for matching.
The lawsuit was brought by Gregory Scrydloff, who according
to brokerage records worked at the Chase Investment Services
unit or a predecessor for 17 years ending in January.
It seeks class-action status for current and former
employees who participate in JPMorgan retirement plans from
April 13, when the bank reported first-quarter results, to the
present.
The lawsuit alleges violations of the federal Employee
Retirement Income Security Act. Such lawsuits over the inclusion
of company stock as a plan investment option are common after
the price of that stock suffers a large or surprise decline.
JPMorgan has faced intense criticism since revealing the
trading loss, which many analysts believe can grow. The bank and
its directors face many shareholder lawsuits.
Dimon, a strong critic of the Volcker rule designed to
restrict banks' trading activity, called JPMorgan's handling of
the trades "stupid," and said "egregious mistakes" were made.
The plaintiff's name is misspelled in the case caption,
which is Scrydoff v. JPMorgan Chase & Co et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-04027.
