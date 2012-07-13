By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, July 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co
reasserted attorney-client privilege as the reason it will not
hand over emails to U.S. regulators investigating the bank for
possible electricity market manipulation, according to court
documents filed on Friday.
The investigation by the Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission follows complaints from grid operators that JPMorgan
traders may have bid up electricity prices by some $73 million
in California and the Midwest.
The federal energy market regulator issued two subpoenas,
one in April and one in May, ordering the bank to produce 25
emails or give a reason why it should not by 5 p.m. EDT (2100
GMT) on Friday.
"The investigation remains in the fact finding stage and
FERC has made no determination that Respondent engaged in
misconduct," lawyers representing the bank stated in the 23-page
memo.
The FERC is expected to file a reply by noon EDT on Tuesday.
Tom Olson, the lead FERC investigator, declined to comment.
A spokeswoman for JPMorgan said the bank had no further
comment beyond the filing.
The probe comes as U.S. federal investigators also look into
whether JPMorgan traders hid trading losses at the bank
totaling some $5.8 billion.
(Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso; editing by Andre Grenon)