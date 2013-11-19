Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
HONG KONG Nov 19 JPMorgan Chase & Co has withdrawn from the syndicate of banks working on a $2 billion listing by China Everbright Bank Co. in Hong Kong, the Wall Street Journal reported on its online edition on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of the decision.
JPMorgan declined to comment.
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
* Triangle Capital Corporation announces closing of public offering of common stock
* Prothena announces pricing of public offering of 2,700,000 ordinary shares