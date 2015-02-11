NEW YORK Feb 11 JPMorgan Chase & Co is
adding responsibility for Asia Pacific corporate and investment
banking and treasury services to the duties of Nicolas Aguzin,
the current CEO for the region, according to a memo sent to bank
employees late on Wednesday.
The new duties Aguzin is taking have been handled jointly by
Greg Guyett and Tom DuCharme. The two men are considering other
executive roles at JPMorgan, according to the memo, which was
sent by the global co-heads of corporate and investment banking,
Carlos Hernandez and Jeff Urwin.
The contents of the memo were confirmed by a JPMorgan
spokesman.
Aguzin was CEO for JPMorgan Latin America before moving to
the Asia Pacific region at the end of 2012. He joined JPMorgan
in 1990.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York)