NEW YORK, Sept 12 Michael Cavanagh and Daniel
Pinto, who were drafted in July to co-lead JPMorgan Chase & Co's
sprawling corporate and investment banking empire, named
their top lieutenants in an internal memorandum on Wednesday.
Key among the changes is the transfer of Carlos Hernandez,
who ran the bank's equities business for more than a decade, to
a non-markets role overseeing a new investor services group. He
oversees the prime brokerage business that provides financing
and record-keeping services to hedge funds, as well as other
client financing businesses.
Tim Throsby, who had run equities in the bank's Europe,
Middle East and Africa region and oversaw equity derivatives
globally, assumed Hernandez' position running global stock
trading.
Blythe Masters, a widely known figure in the securities
industry who oversees JPMorgan's commodities businesses, has
been given the additional assignment of running regulatory
affairs for the corporate and investment bank.
"Having her in this role will be critical to helping us
drive the business's strategy in light of changing regulations,"
Cavanagh and Pinto wrote in the memo.
In her regulatory role, Masters will report to Barry Zubrow,
the former chief risk officer who came under the microscope
after the bank in early summer reported an expected $6 billion
trading loss. Zubrow Masters has been head of the bank's
corporate and regulatory affairs office since January.
Other management shifts reflect the bank's plan to better
integrate sales and marketing across its markets and investor
services units. About 80 percent of JP Morgan's investment
banking clients are also clients of the treasury services unit
that was integrated into the investment bank in July.
Marc Badrichani has joined Jeff Bosland as co-heads of sales
and marketing in the Americas. In Europe, the Mideast and
Africa, Allesandro Barnaba and Sikander Ilyas were appointed
co-head of sales and marketing. In Asia-Pacific, the functions
have been handed to Damian Roche, who previously ran equities in
the region.
Cavanagh and Pinto, each of whom are in their 40s and seen
as competing to eventually succeed bank chairman and chief
executive Jamie Dimon, said a cadre of veteran bankers with the
titles of international chairmen and vice chairmen will now
report directly to them. The executives, whose primary job is to
use their influence to win and retain corporate clients, are
Klaus Diederichs, Mark Garvin, Conrad Kozak, David Mayhew and
Jacob Frenkel.
James "Jes" Staley, the former investment banking CEO who
was bumped up in the July reorganization to chairman of the
combined corporate and investment bank, will continue to oversee
the four regional chairmen in the Americas, according to the
memo.
Other executives besides Hernandez, Masters, Throsby and the
sales heads now reporting directly to Cavanagh and Pinto are:
* Grey Guyett, head of global corporate banking
* Don McCree, head of treasury services
* Jeff Urwin, head of global investment banking and CEO of
the Asia-Pacific investment banking region
* Guy America, head of credit trading and syndicate
* Matt Cherwin, head of securitized products and
tax-oriented investments (who also runs mortgage capital
markets)
* James Kenny, head of global emerging markets and global
special opportunities
* Troy Rohrbaugh, head of rates, foreign exchange and public
finance
* Nicolas Aguzin, CEO of Latin America
During the first half of 2012, the corporate and investment
banking businesses, which have $50 billion of capital, generated
combined revenues of $18.3 billion and net income of $4.5
billion, the bank said. Their return on equity, a key measure of
shareholder profitability, was 19 percent.