NEW YORK Feb 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co said
on Wednesday that Jennifer Piepszak will become chief executive
of its card services division, replacing Kevin Watters.
Watters, 48, had said he wanted to retire from the bank
later this year, according to a memo sent to employees by
consumer and community banking chief Gordon Smith and seen by
Reuters. Watters recently oversaw the launch of the Sapphire
Reserve premium credit card, which attracted attention for its
lucrative bonuses for new accounts.
Piepszak, 46, is currently head of business banking under
Smith and has been at the bank for more than 23 years, according
to the memo.
The change was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)