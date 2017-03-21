March 21 JPMorgan Chase & Co has named
Andrew Kresse to head small business banking, succeeding
Jennifer Piepszak who was put in charge of card services last
month, the bank said on Tuesday.
Kresse, 43, has been running sales and marketing businesses
in JPMorgan's investment bank where he was most recently head of
North American Corporate Derivative Marketing and Cross Asset
Structuring. He joined JPMorgan in 2007 after working at other
banks in structured finance.
Daniel Pinto, chief executive of JPMorgan's Corporate and
Investment Bank, described the appointment in a press release as
an example of how JPMorgan moves successful executives to
different parts of the bank.
Kresse will report to Gordon Smith, CEO of Chase Consumer &
Community Banking. Kresse will formally be CEO of Business
Banking, which serves about 2.5 million small businesses, each
with about $20 million or less in annual revenue.
JPMorgan is the biggest U.S. bank by assets.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)