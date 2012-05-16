BRIEF-CT REIT reports FFO for quarter was $0.274 per unit
* CT REIT reports strong fourth quarter and year end 2016 results
WASHINGTON May 16 FBI Director Robert Mueller on Wednesday confirmed that the agency has opened a "preliminary investigation" into JPMorgan Chase & Co, the nation's largest bank.
JPMorgan disclosed last week that it has suffered a multi-billion-dollar trading loss due to a failed hedging strategy.
Mueller was testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (Reporting By Lily Kuo; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* CT REIT reports strong fourth quarter and year end 2016 results
* Biox corp - production of methylesters at hamilton facility was 16.2 million litres in q1 2017
* Electrovaya Inc - Inventory is $17.9 million as at December 31, 2016 as compared to $9.8 million for December 31, 2015