By David Sheppard and Josephine Mason
LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 27 The U.S. Federal Reserve
was pressing JPMorgan Chase & Co to distance itself from
its metals warehousing business more than a year ago, documents
seen by Reuters show, long before the issue became a focal point
in the debate over Wall Street's role in physical commodities
trading.
A series of letters between JPMorgan's lawyers and the Fed,
released to Reuters through a Freedom of Information Act
request, show Wall Street's primary regulator took a tough
stance on the bank's efforts to hold onto the global network of
Henry Bath & Sons warehouses, part of the larger RBS Sempra
commodity trading business it bought in mid-2010.
The correspondence shows the Fed balked at JPMorgan's
request to turn the one-time trading assets into a strictly
arms-length financial investment back in June 2012, and told the
bank it must provide quarterly updates on what it was doing to
either comply with banking rules, or sell the business.
The Fed also pressured JPMorgan to dilute the amount of
metal held by its own traders in Henry Bath, an issue that has
riled major metal consumers and critics of a copper investment
fund the bank was trying to launch.
Eventually, by May this year, JPMorgan had decided to simply
sell the business, the letters show. Three months later, with
broader pressure mounting over Wall Street's involvement in the
raw materials supply chain, JPMorgan would put its entire
physical commodity trading business on the block.
The documents, which consist of six letters over a period of
13 months, provide the deepest look yet at how the Federal
Reserve has wrestled with the thorny regulatory question of
banks and physical commodity markets.
They show the Fed has at times taken a tough line with banks
in the sector, and may darken the outlook for Goldman Sachs
and Morgan Stanley, both of which still own
physical commodity trading assets such as warehouses, pipelines
and oil storage tanks. Both banks argue that a 1999 law gives
them greater latitude to own and operate assets as they are
former investment banks.
The letters also raise questions about the Fed's willingness
to allow Wall Street to convert former trading assets into
passive merchant investments that they can own for up to a
decade. Both Goldman and Morgan Stanley have claimed this
authority to retain or pursue new investments in recent years,
Reuters reported last week.
Spokespeople for JPMorgan and the Fed both declined to
comment on the letters.
WALL STREET'S WAREHOUSES
The Federal Reserve announced in July that it was reviewing
the broader role of Wall Street banks in physical commodity
trading amid rising political scrutiny, and fears that so-called
"too big to fail" banks may be taking on unnecessary risks by
operating oil tankers and power plants.
But it has been tackling the issue for years as Wall Street
deepened its collective push into commodity markets, a trend
that reached its zenith with JPMorgan's $1.6 billion purchase in
2010 of RBS Sempra, which included Henry Bath.
JPMorgan knew from the outset that the warehouses presented
a problem. As a Fed-regulated commercial bank, it did not have
the authority to own "non-conforming" assets such as warehouses
for longer than a two-year grace period (with three possible
one-year extensions). The Fed had already ordered the previous
owner, Edinburgh-based Royal Bank of Scotland, to get
out of the business of owning commodities storage.
In addition, metals warehousing has drawn attention due to
allegations that banks and merchants have tried to game the
London Metal Exchange (LME) warehousing rules, deliberately
creating bottlenecks for aluminum consumers such as drinks can
makers to boost storage income, while raising physical prices.
JPMorgan has long said its Henry Bath customers face no long
queues, in contrast to the Metro International Trade Services
warehouses operated by Goldman Sachs, where metal owners have to
wait as long as a year. Goldman has previously denied Metro was
driving up prices or violating any laws.
But JPMorgan has nevertheless been named in a series of
class-action lawsuits targeting the industry, and is the
subject, alongside other banks and merchants, of a Commodity
Futures Trade Commission (CFTC) probe. The Department of Justice
is also looking into the matter.
JPMorgan also created controversy in metal markets by trying
to launch a physical copper exchange-traded fund for small
investors, which would have been backed by metal stored in Henry
Bath sheds. Many in the market feared it would artificially
tighten supplies and drive up prices.
By early 2012, other metals traders said JPMorgan was
directing aluminum supplies into its own warehouses in
Rotterdam, Europe's largest port, and in Chicago. Since the late
1980s, Henry Bath has been owned by trading firms that tended to
use it primarily as a place to store their own metal rather than
rent out space to other companies.
It is not clear what percentage of metal held in Henry Bath
was owned by JPMorgan's traders, but it was high enough to alarm
the Federal Reserve and to make it difficult for JPMorgan to
classify the asset as a strictly passive investment. By law,
banks can only claim the so-called "merchant" authority if there
is no interconnection between the bank and the business.
Although JPMorgan operated Henry Bath at arm's length on a
corporate level, the commercial ties ran deeper, according to a
person familiar with the matter.
"Henry Bath has always been a creature of its owners," said
an executive at a rival warehousing firm. Prior to JPMorgan and
RBS, Henry Bath had been owned by Sempra Commodities, Enron and
legendary German trading house Metallgesellschaft.
FED REJECTION
Despite the apparent obstacles, JPMorgan initially told the
Fed it wanted to keep Henry Bath under its merchant authority,
which would have allowed it to keep the firm until 2020.
In June 2012, it requested a one-year extension of the grace
period to conform the business. But the Fed paused. Instead,
after what JPMorgan said were "conversations with (Fed) Board
staff", the bank's lawyers submitted a revised request in
August, seeking three one-year extensions all at once, with no
mention of how it intended to own the business.
Again, the Fed balked, eventually granting just a basic
one-year extension that November, and stipulating that the bank
must file a detailed road-map on plans to either conform or sell
the business, including quarterly updates.
It is not clear why the Fed declined the three-year
extension to the grace period, or what occurred during the
discussions held during the interim. But the tone suggests a
clear shift in approach.
"It seems that long before July they made a decision to sell
it because the focus of the letters seemed to shift from
conformance to divestiture," said a banking lawyer who reviewed
the letters but was not authorized to speak to the press.
By March of this year, it was holding discussions regarding
an "outright sale" of the business while also continuing efforts
to conform it. JPMorgan was talking to other commodity companies
about storing more metal in Henry Bath, in an attempt to
"decrease the average percentage" of metals owned by the bank in
its 75 warehouses, according to a letter that month.
Just over one month later however, JPMorgan had given up
attempting to retain the business as a merchant investment, a
letter dated May 1 shows.
JPMorgan's decision to sell Henry Bath this year was made
after "internal and external" discussions, said a source
familiar with the matter.
RBS had also contemplated seeking to keep Henry Bath as a
merchant deal after buying into the Sempra Commodities business
in 2008, but ultimately decided that it would be better to
divest Henry Bath than hold it at arm's length, according to a
person familiar with the decision.
The sources were not authorized to speak to the media.
PROFITS HIT
To be sure, even as the Fed was pressing, the attraction of
being in the metals storage business was waning.
The LME was working on a major overhaul of its warehousing
policy aimed at appeasing industrial users who have complained
about long wait times and inflated prices for their metal. It
proposed a series of tougher new rules this July, and beefed up
those measures early in November.
Henry Bath reported a profit of just $2.4 million last year,
down from $28 million in 2011 mainly due to higher taxes,
according to filings with British commercial register, Companies
House.
Others are also feeling the heat.
Even though Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have argued
that their physical commodity businesses should be
grandfathered, both are moving to sell or spin out some parts.
Goldman Sachs executives have publicly said the business
remains "core" to its operations, but last week it emerged that
the bank would resume talks with parties interested in buying
Metro, and was also moving to sell its uranium trading desk.
"JPMorgan and other banks have adjusted their game depending
on the playing field," said Saule Omarova, associate professor
of law at the University of North Carolina and a visiting
professor at Cornell.
"The calculus remains complex. And the economics depend on
regulatory decisions."
