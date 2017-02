WASHINGTON May 14 The Federal Reserve is examining whether JPMorgan Chase & Co is taking risks elsewhere in the bank similar to the botched trading strategy that could cost the bank more than $2 billion, a Fed spokeswoman said on Monday.

The central bank is also reviewing whether the trading losses have any broader implications for how JPMorgan manages its risk, the spokeswoman said. (Reporting By Jonathan Spicer and Dave Clarke; Editing by Gary Hill)