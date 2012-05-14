* Fed looking at implications of losses for broader JPM risk
practices
* OCC also examining the trades
* Both OCC and Fed say losses not a threat to bank's
stability
By Jonathan Spicer and Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, May 14 The Federal Reserve is
examining whether JPMorgan Chase & Co is taking risks
elsewhere in the bank similar to the botched trading strategy
that could cost the bank more than $2 billion, a Fed spokeswoman
said on Monday.
The central bank is also reviewing whether the trading
losses have any broader implications for how JPMorgan manages
its risk, the spokeswoman said.
Regulators and bank officials are determining the exact
details behind trades JPMorgan says were intended as hedges
against credit risk but that could wind up costing the bank more
than $2 billion. The bank announced the losses last week.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), which
regulates national banks, said on Monday it is also examining
the losses.
The Fed is the lead regulator for the broader bank holding
company and all its units while the OCC has responsibility for
overseeing the bank, including the Chief Investment Office where
the losses occurred.
"The OCC is examining the bank's activities and is in
continuous dialogue with bank personnel and other regulatory
colleagues as we evaluate details related to the specific
transactions as well as the surrounding risk management
processes that resulted in this unexpected loss," an OCC
spokesman said in a statement.
The OCC said it does not consider the losses to be a threat
to the stability of JPMorgan.
The Fed spokeswoman pointed out that JPMorgan was able to
suffer much deeper losses and still remain solvent under a
stress test that large U.S. banks were put under by the Fed
earlier this year.
The bank's ability to deal with the loss is evidence of the
need for banks to be well capitalized, the spokeswoman said.
U.S. banks have complained that some new capital
requirements go too far and will force them to cut back on their
lending.
