July 25 The following is a list of U.S. power plants in which
JPMorgan Chase & Co has an interest, according to the bank's filing with
U.S. federal energy regulators in late June.
JPMorgan's commodity trading arm is looking to sell more of the electricity
deals it has with U.S. power plants and wind farms, a source familiar with the
business said Wednesday, after the bank largely exited the Californian market in
May.
So-called tolling and marketing agreements allow the bank's commodity
division, JPMorgan Ventures Energy Corporation, to supply fuel and then sell the
power on behalf of the plant's owner. The bank's commodity traders control more
than 2,950 megawatts of electricity through such deals, enough to power every
one of Indiana's 2.8 million homes.
The bank's commodity division also has an equity interest in three entities
that own power plants in the United States, which are held as merchant banking
investments or other permissible investments, according to the source.
JPMorgan also owns interests in power plants and wind farms through its
private equity arm, JPMorgan Capital Partners, and JPMorgan Infrastructure
Investments Group, its asset management division.
JPM Commodity Arm
Tolling Agreements
Company Plant Owned By State Size Fuel
BE Alabama LLC Lindsay Hill Tenaska AL 844 Gas
BE KJ LLC *Kinder-Jackson Jackson Pfd MI 545 Gas
Florida Power *Brooksville Florida Pwr FL 75 Biomass
JP Morgan Ventures Colquitt Colquitt EMC GA 376.2
JP Morgan Ventures *Brandywine Panda MD 230 Gas
JP Morgan Ventures Grays Harbor Grays Harbor WA 480 Gas
JPM Capital **Sandy Ridge Sandy Ridge PA 50 Wind
JPM Capital **Minonk Minonk Wind IL 200 Wind
Algonquin Power Senate TX 150 Wind
Total 2,950
JPM Investment and
Private Equity
Arms
Company Plant Owned By State Size Fuel
JP Morgan Invstmnt DuBay Consolidated WI 7.2 Water
JP Morgan Invstmnt Stevens Point Consolidated WI 4.8 Water
JP Morgan Invstmnt Biron Consolidated WI 5.6 Water
JP Morgan Invstmnt Wisconsin Rapids Consolidated WI 8.8 Water
JP Morgan Invstmnt Whiting Consolidated WI 5.1 Water
JP Morgan Invstmnt Escanaba Paper Escanaba MI 103.3 Coal
JP Morgan Invstmnt Luke Paper Luke Paper MD 65 Coal
JP Morgan Invstmnt Rumford Paper Rumford ME 102.6 Coal
JP Morgan Invstmnt Rumford Paper Rumford ME 12.5 Oil
JP Morgan Invstmnt Duluth Mill NewPage WI 10.6
JP Morgan Invstmnt Stevens Pt Mill NewPage WI 7.6 Gas
JP Morgan Invstmnt Biron Mill NewPage WI 61.6 Coal
JP Morgan Invstmnt Wisc. Rapids Mll NewPage WI 20.8
JP Morgan Invstmnt Wisc. Rapids Mll NewPage WI 72.3
JP Morgan Invstmnt Whiting Mill NewPage WI 4.1 Coal
JP Morgan Invstmnt AES Somerset Somerset NY 678 Coal
JP Morgan Invstmnt AES Cayuga Somerset NY 313 Coal
JPM Capital Sheffield Vermont Wind VT 40 Wind
JPM Capital Chisholm View Chisholm Vw OK 235.2 Wind
JPM Capital Limon I Centennial CO 200 Wind
JPM Capital Limon II Centennial CO 200 Wind
JPM Capital Prairie Rose Prairie Rose MN 200 Wind
JPM Capital Wildcat I Wildcat Wind IN 202.5 Wind
Noble Envrnmntl Clinton I Noble NY 100.5 Wind
Noble Envrnmntl Ellenburg Noble NY 81 Wind
Noble Envrnmntl Bliss Noble NY 100.5 Wind
Noble Envrnmntl Altona Noble NY 102 Wind
Noble Envrnmntl Bellmont Noble NY 21 Wind
Noble Envrnmntl Chateaugay Noble NY 106.5 Wind
Noble Envrnmntl Wethersfield Noble NY 126 Wind
OLS Chino OLS Chino CA 29 Gas
Total 3227.1
* JPMorgan Ventures Energy Corporation has an equity interest in these
plants, which are held as merchant banking investments or other permissible
investments, according to a source familiar with the business.
** JPMorgan Ventures Energy Corporation has a tolling agreement with
Algonquin Power's Minonk and Sandy Ridge wind farms in Illinois and
Pennsylvania. JPM Capital Partners has a stake in two of those wind farms.