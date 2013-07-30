By Scott DiSavino
NEW YORK, July 30 JPMorgan Chase & Co
agreed on Tuesday to pay $410 million to settle allegations of
power market manipulation in California and the Midwest, the
latest in a series of high-profile inquiries by U.S. federal
energy regulators.
The settlement, announced by the Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission (FERC), will allow Chief Executive Jamie Dimon to
close the books on one of several costly run-ins with regulators
over the past year. It came days after the bank said it was
quitting the physical commodities business.
JPMorgan Ventures Energy Corp, the commodity trading unit
that became one of the biggest U.S. electricity traders with the
2008 acquisition of Bear Stearns, agreed to pay a civil penalty
of $285 million and disgorge $125 million for "manipulative
bidding strategies" from September 2010 through November 2012.
It is the second largest penalty in FERC history, and comes
as the once-quiet government regulator steps up its pursuit of
market malfeasance after gaining expanded powers from Congress
in 2005, part of efforts to crack down on market manipulation
after Enron Corp's spectacular collapse.
JPMorgan spokesman Brian Marchiony said the settlement would
"not have a material impact on our earnings" because the bank
had previously set aside reserves.
FERC said JPMorgan admitted the facts in the agreement, but
"did not admit or deny the violations."
Dimon has moved this year to resolve multiple government
investigations and correct problems regulators have found at the
bank in an effort to take a more conciliatory stance as new
rules are imposed more than five years after the start of the
financial crisis.
The deal also came amid unprecedented political scrutiny of
Wall Street's involvement in the raw materials supply chain.
Lawmakers have questioned whether banks should own metals
warehouses and power plants, while the U.S. Federal Reserve
reviews a landmark 2003 decision that first let them trade
commodities.
The FERC deal did not cite specific traders or JPMorgan's
commodities chief Blythe Masters for any wrongdoing. Masters
spent billions of dollars over the past five years to build
JPMorgan's oil, power, gas and metals business into the biggest
on Wall Street.
JPMorgan had vowed in May to fight the FERC charges and
disputed allegations that employees lied or acted
inappropriately during the investigation. After a court battle
over the disclosure over documents, the bank entered settlement
discussions.
On Tuesday, FERC laid out Masters knowledge of the traders
abusive bidding strategies, including spreadsheets given to her
detailing a seven-year plan to churn up to $2 billion in profits
from potentially loss-making power plants.
FERC Commissioner Tony Clark heralded the settlement as
"historic," but said he was frustrated over the bank's
evasiveness during the investigation. FERC had accused JPMorgan
on several occasions of being late in responding to data
requests and alleged it sometimes submitted "misleading
information."
"In this investigation and others, it has become too common
for subjects of an investigation to take steps to obfuscate the
true intent of their business strategies as a litigation posture
for dealing with their regulators," he said in a statement.
(For a FACTBOX on JPMorgan's power deals: )
(For details of one of the trading schemes: )
MANIPULATIVE BIDDING
In May, JPMorgan sold the so-called "tolling agreements" it
owned for several power plants in California owned by AES Corp
, for which it had been paying $170 million a year in
rent. The agreements effectively gave the bank the right to
operate the plants, supplying natural gas as fuel and then
selling electricity into the market.
FERC said its investigators found the bank's Houston-based
traders engaged in 12 "manipulative bidding strategies designed
to make profits from power plants." The plants built in the
1950s and 1960s were less efficient than modern units and
without the bidding strategies would not have operated very
often, potentially costing the bank millions.
FERC said the company created "artificial conditions" by
manipulating power grid operators into paying the bank to run
the plants at low levels and getting "premium rates."
Lawyers for three JPMorgan employees from the trading desk -
Francis Dunleavy, Andrew Kittell and John Bartholomew - who were
identified in the investigation, said the decision not to press
charges against them indicated they had done nothing that broke
the law. The three oversaw the bidding strategies, according to
FERC.
"Francis, Andrew and John were very clear in their
communications with the commission," said their attorney,
William Scherman of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, "that if the
commission were to make any finding that they had engaged in any
misconduct, they were fully prepared to defend and prove the
legality of their conduct in court."
Dunleavy reported to Masters and was head of JPMorgan
Ventures' Principal Investments unit. Dunleavy joined the bank
after the takeover of Bear Stearns and supervised Kittell and
Bartholomew, according to the FERC order.
FERC levied a $470 million penalty against British bank
Barclays Plc and four of its traders earlier this
month. The tougher enforcement has rattled many traders in the
power market, who say FERC is delving into a gray area that
separates legitimate entrepreneurial trading from intentional
manipulation.
Barclays said it will fight the fine in court.