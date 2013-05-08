BRIEF-Genworth Financial says stockholders adopted deal with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
* Stockholders adopted previously announced merger agreement with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
May 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co said the company and some of its personnel face a possible enforcement action by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission over bidding practices in certain markets.
The company said it had received a notice in March that the FERC staff intends to recommend the action by commission. The company included the disclosure in a quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.
Last week, the New York Times cited a confidential document from FERC when it reported U.S. government investigators had found evidence that a JPMorgan unit manipulated trading in the California and Michigan electricity markets.
* Pharma stocks fall after Trump says he will cut drug prices
WASHINGTON, March 7 Kiekert AG, which makes car locks and door latches for auto makers, has agreed to plead guilty to bid rigging and to pay a $6.1 million fine, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.