* Bank urges FERC not to force it out of power market
* FERC clamping down on power market manipulation
* Order is separate from FERC lawsuit against JPMorgan
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, Oct 18 JPMorgan Chase & Co
apologized to the U.S. energy regulator on Thursday for
providing misleading information about California electricity
markets, saying it was inadvertent.
The bank also urged the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission not to follow through on a threat to suspend its
market-based rate authority, which would force it to sell power
at a significantly lower rate and probably would drive it out of
the market.
The regulator has said the bank broke the law by submitting
misleading information to the commission and the California grid
operator.
The commission's latest probe comes on the heels of a
separate lawsuit, in which it has accused JPMorgan of bidding up
electricity prices in California and the U.S. Midwest.
JPMorgan said any omission of facts was inadvertent and
contended that it should not be penalized with revocation of its
ability to profitably trade in electricity markets.
"...we respectfully submit that suspension of (J.P. Morgan
Ventures Energy Corp's) market-based rate authority is not an
appropriate or proportionate response," the bank said.
It attached four affidavits in the response, two from
lawyers and two from bank employees, that verify it had
considered all statements accurate at the time it had submitted
them, it says.
FERC had issued the "show cause" order on Sept. 20 to the
JPMorgan unit, giving it 21 days to show why it should not be
found to have violated the Federal Power Act.
FERC spokesman Craig Cano said the agency will consider the
response but did not provide a timeline for its decision.
A JPMorgan spokeswoman did not immediately return a request
for comment.
In the 69-page response released by FERC on Thursday, the
bank said it "regrets and apologizes for its failure to address
the FERC communications in certain submissions."
This order is also the latest in FERC's investigation into
banks it believes to be manipulating electricity markets.
Last month, FERC asked Deutsche Bank Energy Trading LLC to
prove that it did not manipulate California Energy markets or
face a $1.5 million penalty.
In April, FERC alleged that Barclays Plc bid up
California power prices between November 2006 and December 2008.
In March, the agency won a record $245 million fine from
Constellation Energy over charges of power market manipulation.