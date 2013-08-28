Aug 28 U.S. federal regulators are preparing to
impose a fine of $80 million on JPMorgan Chase & Co
relating to its dealings with retail customers during the
recession, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar
with the matter.
Under the terms of the civil orders, the bank will have to
acknowledge internal flaws, said the paper. ()
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau are expected to announce
the actions as soon as next month, the paper said.
The regulators are investigating reports that the bank sold
an identity-theft protection with false promises to credit card
customers through a third-party vendor, the paper reported.
In another set of actions, the regulators are targeting the
bank for flooding state courts with lawsuits that used faulty
documentation to substantiate the amount owed by consumers, the
people told the paper.
JPMorgan was not immediately available for comment outside
of normal business hours.
Reuters earlier reported the bank already faces the prospect
of paying $6 billion to the U.S. government to settle lawsuits
over bonds backed by subprime mortgages.