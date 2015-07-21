July 21 U.S. and Israeli law enforcement
agencies have arrested four people in Israel and Florida related
to securities fraud tied to computer hacks of JPMorgan Chase &
Co and other financial institutions, Bloomberg reported,
citing sources. (bloom.bg/1MmSUiI)
Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said he did not
have details of a scam involving JP Morgan but confirmed three
arrests.
"Three Israeli citizens were arrested on Thursday and have
been remanded in custody, appearing in court in Rishon Lezion,
near Tel Aviv," Rosenfeld told Reuters.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru and Ori Lewis;
Editing by Maju Samuel)