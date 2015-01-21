Jan 21 JPMorgan Chase & Co got a painful
reminder on Wednesday that we all have to live with our
mistakes, even a clerical mix-up that could cost $1.5 billion.
A federal appeals court in Manhattan ruled on Wednesday
that, although it was not JPMorgan's intention, it clearly
authorized its law firm to file papers in 2008 that unsecured
much of a loan to General Motors.
The difference was critical because the automaker soon after
filed for bankruptcy. During GM's Chapter 11, secured lenders
were repaid in full while unsecured creditors lost out.
JPMorgan said it was reviewing the decision and its options.
The dispute involved the unintentional release of a lien on
GM fixtures and equipment. At the end of 2008, the automaker was
preparing to pay off a $300 million financing and had the Mayer
Brown law firm ready the documents. The firm accidentally
included a lien that secured the $1.5 billion loan in the list
of security interests it terminated after the $300 million was
repaid.
After GM filed for bankruptcy protection in 2009, the
official committee of unsecured creditors asked a judge to rule
that the $1.5 billion syndicated loan administered by JPMorgan
was unsecured because of the mistake. JPMorgan argued the loan's
security interest was unintentionally terminated and was
therefore still in effect.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Gerber sided with JPMorgan in
2013. He said that, while it was "initially tempting" to doom
lenders to "live with their mistakes," he found JPMorgan had not
expressly authorized the termination of the loan's security
interest.
The unsecured creditors appealed to the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the Second Circuit in Manhattan, which reversed
Gerber's ruling. The three judge panel found that, while
"JPMorgan never intended to terminate the main term loan"
security interest, the bank had effectively given its
authorization.
The appeals court noted that the filings ending the security
interest were reviewed by the JPMorgan managing director
responsible for the $1.5 billion loan and the law firm JPMorgan
hired for the paperwork, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.
"JPMorgan reviewed and assented to the filing of that
statement. Nothing more is needed," the 15-page opinion said.
Eric Fisher, an attorney for the unsecured creditors,
declined to comment.
The case is the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors of
Motors Liquidation Co v JPMorgan Chase Bank, U.S. Court of
Appeals for the Second Circuit, No. 13-2187
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware. Editing by
Andre Grenon)