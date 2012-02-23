(Corrects last paragraph to show that Quickpay does not use
mobile cameras.)
* Plans trials starting in April
* Declines to disclose investment amount
NEW YORK, Feb 22 JPMorgan Chase & Co
plans to start testing a mobile payments service in
April using an application from GoPago Inc, a start-up in which
the bank is making a cash investment.
The GoPago service would allow consumers to use their mobile
phones to order and pay for local goods or services and then
show the merchant a receipt on the phone screen when picking up
a purchase.
In exchange for the investment of an undisclosed sum,
JPMorgan Chase said it will be the first financial services
company to partner with GoPago, which will also open its service
to other bank partners.
The bank will kick off a trial of the GoPago service in San
Francisco in April, followed by another trial in Dallas soon
afterwards, Jack Stephenson, the head of mobile banking apps for
JPMorgan Chase, told Reuters in an interview.
The idea is that the application would give the bank an
opportunity to extend its services to its current customers and
appeal to other consumers and businesses.
An addition to allowing individuals to use their phones to
pay for everything from dog food to haircuts, the application
will provide small businesses with a kind of mobile storefront.
"If you're a mom-and-pop store you don't have the resources
to set up something like an Amazon has," Stephenson said.
The venture with GoPago is the latest in a series of
investments and tests that JPMorgan Chase has been making in
mobile transactions. The bank has internally developed
applications, such as Quickpay, a person-to-person payment
system, and Quickdeposit, which uses use cameras on mobile
devices. It has also entered partnerships and made
investments in other companies in the field.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew in New York.; Editing by Leslie
Adler)