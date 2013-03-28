UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
March 28 JP Morgan Chase & Co has named Greg Guyett and Rob Priestley as its new chief executives for the Greater China and ASEAN regions, respectively, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Thursday.
In these newly created roles the pair will report to Nicolas Aguzin, chief executive of the bank's Asia Pacific business. Aguzin was appointed deputy CEO for Asia Pacific in December as part of a global restructuring of the bank that began last summer, and became the firm's chief executive for the region this March.
Guyett had been CEO of JP Morgan's global corporate bank until that restructuring. Priestley is the firm's senior country officer for Australia and New Zealand, duties that he will maintain in addition to his new role.
A JP Morgan spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.