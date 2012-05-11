WASHINGTON May 11 Republican Senator Bob Corker
said on Friday he has asked for a hearing into the events
surrounding JPMorgan's revelation of a $2 billion trading loss.
"Clearly the losses posted by JPMorgan are significant, and
as policy makers we should understand in detail what has
transpired," Corker said in a letter to Senate Banking Committee
Chairman Tim Johnson requesting the hearing.
Corker said lawmakers need to know if taxpayers are fully
protected from losses at major financial firms and whether the
trades in question were bona fide hedges or poorly managed
proprietary trades.
(Reporting By Karey Wutkowski and Alexandra Alper; Editing by
Gary Hill)