WASHINGTON May 22 Financial firms must disclose
changes to the models they use to gauge their risk-taking, the
head U.S. securities regulator said on Tuesday at a hearing
examining recent massive trading losses at JPMorgan Chase & Co
.
"When there are changes to the (value-at-risk) model -- as
newspapers have reported was done at JPMorgan; they changed
their VaR model -- those changes have to be disclosed,"
Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Mary Schapiro said
at a Senate Banking Committee hearing.
When JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon announced on May
10 that the company had lost at least $2 billion through
"egregious mistakes" in trading, he also said for the first time
that the bank had changed its model for measuring VaR in the
office where the derivatives portfolio was managed.
(Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch and Karey Wutkowski; Editing by
Gerald E. McCormick)