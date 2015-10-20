Oct 20 JPMorgan Chase & Co is close to
finalizing a deal to sell the majority of Highbridge Capital
Management LLC's private equity business, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The bank is working on a deal to give up control of the $22
billion private equity business to Highbridge Chief Executive
Scott Kapnick and others in his management team, the newspaper
said on Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1GR85KF)
JPMorgan is expected to retain a minority share of the PE
business and all of Highbridge's $6 billion hedge fund business,
the Journal said.
A major factor behind the decision was the private equity
business team's desire to be free of the constraints of a large
bank, the WSJ reported, adding that the deal could close by the
end of this year.
JPMorgan declined to comment.
The bank had bought a majority stake in Highbridge in 2004
for $1.3 billion and in 2009 completed its takeover of the hedge
fund. (reut.rs/1GR83lY)
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)