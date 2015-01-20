Jan 20 Two former JP Morgan Chase & Co
dealmakers said on Tuesday they had launched an activist fund
that aims to work collaboratively with the boards of companies
it invests in, rather than confront them as most hedge funds do.
The new hedge fund firm, Hudson Executive Capital LP, is
headed by Douglas Braunstein, a former JPMorgan chief financial
officer, and James Woolery, the investment bank's one-time
co-head of North American mergers and acquisitions.
It has enlisted 14 current and former chief executives as
co-founders and co-investors in the fund, raising $250 million,
Hudson said in a statement.
Traditional activist investors, such as Carl Icahn and
William Ackman, tend to agitate for change, often trying to
replace a company's board or management. Targeted companies
typically push back, arguing that hedge funds only care about
making a quick buck at the expense of other shareholders'
long-term interests.
Braunstein and Woolery said in an interview they do not
intend to agitate in that way. They added that they believe
their combined 50 years of experience providing expertise in
dealmaking and strategic advice will be viewed as attractive to
management at the companies where they will invest.
The idea for the new fund was born as Braunstein and Woolery
were flying back from a CEO retreat three years ago, they said.
The two revisited the idea in mid-2014 and hatched a plan to
bring in current and former CEOs as investors over hamburgers at
Braunstein's Hudson Valley, New York residence, they said in the
interview.
"Doug and Jim have become two of the most sought after
counselors on Wall Street," said Universal Health Services Inc
Chief Executive Alan Miller, one of the investors in
Hudson.
Hudson is not the first firm to market itself as a
constructive activist. San Francisco-based ValueAct Capital
Management LP and Stamford Connecticut-based Blue Harbor Group
LP, for example, also posit themselves as such.
