March 26 JP Morgan's Asia Chairman and Chief Executive Gaby Abdelnour will quit the company this summer to pursue personal interests, according to a memo obtained by Reuters. A JP Morgan spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

The memo did not name an immediate replacement.

Abdelnour, who has served in the role since July 2006, joined the company in 1998 having worked at Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong and Singapore, and before that at Bankers Trust. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Chris Lewis)