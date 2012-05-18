* "Non-vanilla" portfolio tops $150 bln -FT
* Debt likened to "risky" bonds that fueled 2008 crisis -FT
* JPMorgan declines immediate comment
May 17 The unit at the center of JPMorgan Chase
& Co's recently revealed $2 billion trading loss has
built up more than $100 billion in positions in asset-backed
securities and structured products, the Financial Times said on
Thursday.
The newspaper said this portfolio comprises the "complex,
risky bonds at the centre of the financial crisis in 2008", but
did not say whether any of the holdings are in unhedged
positions.
It said the portfolio is separate from holdings in credit
derivatives that led to the trading loss by JPMorgan's chief
investment office, which has sparked much criticism of the
largest U.S. bank and its chief executive, Jamie Dimon.
JPMorgan spokeswoman Kristin Lemkau declined immediate
comment.
The chief investment office has been the biggest buyer of
European mortgage-backed bonds and other complex debt securities
such as collateralized loan obligations in all markets for three
years, the newspaper said, citing more than a d o zen senior
traders and credit experts.
That office's "non-vanilla" portfolio has grown to more than
$150 billion, the newspaper said, without citing sources or
providing details of the holdings.
Earlier Thursday, JPMorgan said Dimon had agreed to testify
before the Senate Banking Committee to discuss the trading loss.
The testimony would follow hearings on implementing Wall Street
reforms that are expected to end on June 6.
JPMorgan shares closed Thursday down $1.53, or 4.3 percent,
at $33.93 on Thursday. Shares of the New York-based bank have
fallen 16.7 percent in the five trading days since the loss was
revealed.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Joseph
Radford)