UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Nov 18 JPMorgan Chase & Co and U.S. government officials have agreed on terms of a $4 billion consumer relief package that is to be part of a $13 billion deal to settle the bank's liability to government agencies over mortgage securities, the Wall Street Journal said on Monday.
The $4 billion portion of the deal would pay for write-downs of mortgage loans, demolition in blighted areas and lower monthly payments for homeowners, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts