KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 Global financial services provider J.P. Morgan is strengthening its Southeast Asia treasury services by appointing three new regional heads.

Abdul Raof Latiff has been appointed the treasury head for ASEAN, Hooi Ching Wong for Malaysia and Nadia Schiavon for Australia and New Zealand, the lender said.

It said in a statement that the appointments would further strengthen its international growth agenda following several new appointments earlier this year in the Asia Pacific region. (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; editing by Liau Y-Sing)