Latvia marketing tap of October 2026s and new 30-year
Feb 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia has started marketing an tap of its €650m 0.375% notes due 2026 and a new 30-year euro-denominated bond, according to a lead.
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 Global financial services provider J.P. Morgan is strengthening its Southeast Asia treasury services by appointing three new regional heads.
Abdul Raof Latiff has been appointed the treasury head for ASEAN, Hooi Ching Wong for Malaysia and Nadia Schiavon for Australia and New Zealand, the lender said.
It said in a statement that the appointments would further strengthen its international growth agenda following several new appointments earlier this year in the Asia Pacific region. (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; editing by Liau Y-Sing)
Feb 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia has started marketing an tap of its €650m 0.375% notes due 2026 and a new 30-year euro-denominated bond, according to a lead.
* CEO - 2017 is turning into possibly a better financial year, cautiously optimistic, see signs economies are turning for the better Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
* Funds to be used for MoneyGram acquisition, boost investments