* Net income $4.3 billion vs $4.4 billion a year earlier
* Results hurt by decline in deal fees
* Cutting 1,000 jobs in investment banking
* May scale back plans to build new branches
* Shares close down 4.8 percent
By David Henry
Oct 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co's (JPM.N) quarterly
earnings fell 25 percent, excluding an accounting gain, as
European financial turmoil reduced demand for securities
underwriting and acquisition advice.
The results are the first for the third quarter from a
major U.S. bank and underscore how market turmoil has clobbered
underwriting and merger advisory fees. JPMorgan shares closed
down 4.8 percent on Thursday, pulling down other big bank
stocks and weighing on the wider market.
"There were some very strong headwinds for JPMorgan," said
Marshall Front, chairman of Front Barnett Associates LLC.
JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said the company will
cut 1,000 jobs in its investment bank over the next 18 months.
Banks globally are laying off staff as new regulations squeeze
potential profits and as stock and corporate credit markets
weaken [ID:nL5E7JV2ZU]. But Dimon said JPMorgan's cuts are
mainly due to increased use of automation.
The bank did post 1 percent loan growth, which Dimon said
was a positive for the economy and showed that the rest of the
bank is generally on an even keel compared with the chronically
volatile investment banking business. Mid-sized companies and
small businesses, in particular, are borrowing more, he said.
The bank's return on equity, a measure of profitability,
was 9 percent, close to the 10 percent that some analysts view
as a likely long-term average for major banks under new
regulations and capital rules.
JPMorgan posted quarterly earnings of $4.3 billion, or
$1.02 per share, down from $4.4 billion, or $1.01 per share, in
the same quarter last year.
The results were muddied by adjustments for the market
value of the bank's debt, which gave it a $1.9 billion pre-tax
gain. When the bank's debt weakens relative to U.S. Treasuries,
it can record an accounting gain because it could profit from
buying back debt.
The bank reported a private equity loss of $347 million on
lower market values and appraisals for its investments. A year
ago, private equity investments added $344 million to profit.
FALLING FEES
Despite the weak environment in investment banking,
JPMorgan bought back $4.4 billion of its stock during the
quarter, reducing its diluted outstanding shares by 3 percent.
"We have a tremendous amount of capital," Dimon said in a
conference call with reporters.
Said David Dietze, chief investment strategist at Point
View Wealth Management in Summit, New Jersey, "They are putting
their money where their mouth is.
"(The buyback) shows a degree of confidence. They don't see
a cash crunch. The takeaway here is to be more optimistic about
regional bank results but not be jumping up and down about the
prospects of Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs."
Dimon has complained publicly and in private meetings with
regulators that capital surcharges for the biggest banks are
unfair and will stymie lending and economic growth.
Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N)
and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) closed down about 5 percent, while
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) lost almost 3 percent. All are
due to report third-quarter results next week.
JPMorgan took a valuation adjustment for its widening bond
spreads that amounted to 29 cents a share after taxes in the
third quarter. Given the company's share count, that amounts to
$1.1 billion. Excluding that from the quarterly earnings,
profit declined about 25 percent from a year earlier.
Further complicating the calculation, the bank generated
losses from this same item in last year's third quarter.
The third quarter was rough for investment banks, as the
U.S. stock market, as measured by the S&P 500 index .SPX,
dropped 14 percent. Investment-grade corporate bond spreads
widened by more than 50 percent, according to Bank of America
Merrill Lynch indexes, an eye-popping move.
With markets gyrating that much, many companies are
reluctant to acquire rivals or issue securities. JPMorgan said
its quarterly fees for underwriting and merger advisory fell 31
percent from a year earlier to $1 billion. Revenue from stock
and bond trading was down 14 percent, not counting the
accounting gain.
"Obviously, the worse Europe gets, the worse it is for us,
but we think it is something we can handle, just like we
handled 2008," Dimon said.
In a change from recent quarters, the bank did not
significantly draw down its reserves for bad loans. Some
analysts wondered if JPMorgan expects a new round of defaults,
but Dimon insisted the bank was just "being conservative."
Staffing in the investment bank fell to 26,615 in the third
quarter from 27,716 in the second quarter. Dimon said many of
the coming job cuts would made through attrition.
Compensation expense in the investment bank was $1.85
billion, an usually low 29 percent of revenue. Dimon told
analysts that for the full year, he expects the ratio to be in
the bank's usual range of 35 percent to 40 percent.
The bank recorded $1 billion of litigation expense, mainly
for mortgage-related items, down from $1.3 billion last year.
The report from JPMorgan comes as the industry struggles to
hold onto recent profits after losing tens of billions of
dollars in the financial crisis.
Dimon said JPMorgan is examining expenses in light of new
regulations threatening its profitability, and it may cut back
on plans to add to its 5,300 branches. Some branches may not be
viable now that the government has limited how much banks can
charge merchants for debit card transactions, he said.
Asked in a conference call with reporters about an Occupy
Wall Street march this week to his New York City home, Dimon
said, "When people talk about major issues that are important
to the country, you should try to listen and not just have a
knee-jerk reaction.
"If you tell me that jobs are all critical, I agree. The
important part is to get policy right so that we get this
country going again."
Shares of JPMorgan have fallen with other bank stocks,
losing 25.5 percent of their value this year through Thursday,
compared with a 3.8 percent drop in the S&P 500 .SPX.
