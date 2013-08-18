Aug 17 U.S. authorities have opened an
investigation into whether JPMorgan Chase & Co hired the
children of powerful Chinese officials to help it win business
in China, according to the New York Times.
Investment banks have a long history of employing the
children of China's politically connected. While close ties to
top government officials is a boon to any banking franchise
across the world, it's especially beneficial in China, where
relationships and personal connections play a critical role in
business decisions.
The approval process for a stock offering in China, for
example, is one area that has come under criticism inside and
outside the country for being opaque and prone to cronyism.
For JPMorgan, the China hiring probe comes while the bank is
under intense scrutiny following the $6 billion trading loss it
suffered in the "London whale" derivatives scandal. Federal
prosecutors on Wednesday brought criminal charges against two
former JPMorgan traders - Javier Martin-Artajo and Julien Grout
- accusing the pair of deliberately understating losses on the
trades on the bank's books.
A report posted in the Times' online Saturday edition cited
a confidential U.S. government document as its source for the
story on the China hiring probe. The Times said the probe is a
civil investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission's
anti-bribery unit.
The Times said JPMorgan hired Tang Xiaoning, the son of Tang
Shuangning, a former Chinese banking regulator. Tang Xiaoning is
now the chairman of the China Everbright Group, a
state-controlled financial conglomerate.
After the son joined JPMorgan, the bank secured several
important assignments from the Chinese conglomerate, including
advising a subsidiary of the company on a stock offering, the
Times reported.
The Hong Kong office of JPMorgan also hired Zhang Xixi, the
daughter of a now-disgraced Chinese railway official, and went
on to help advise his company, which builds railways for the
Chinese government, on its plans to become a public company, the
Times said.
A spokesmen for the SEC could not be reached immediately by
Reuters for comment. Zhang and Tang both have left JPMorgan, the
newspaper said.
JPMorgan made reference in its 10-Q quarterly filing this
month to the inquiry by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
"We publicly disclosed this matter in our 10-Q filing last
week and are fully cooperating with regulators," Marie Cheung, a
Hong Kong-based spokeswoman for the bank, said on Sunday.
The practice of hiring politically-connected bankers in
China was widespread in the early to mid 2000's, when Wall
Street firms engaged in so-called 'elephant hunting', a term
used to describe the chasing of mandates to manage the
multi-billion dollar stock offerings of the country's big
state-owned enterprises.
One of the more well known China bankers from that era is
Margaret Ren, the daughter-in-law of former Chinese Premier Zhao
Ziyang, who has worked at several banks. Most major investment
banks have employed a politically connected Chinese banker,
whether a high level professional such as Ren or a college age
associate, at some stage in the last decade.
Many senior investment bankers in China now feel that the
heyday for such underwriting contracts has passed, with far
fewer jumbo state-owned company listings happening. But banks
and private equity firms alike still prize connections to top
decision makers.
"It's been happening for the past 20 years," said Ronald
Wan, Chair Professor of Renmin University of China and a former
banker, referring to the hiring of politically connected Chinese
bankers. The key to the JPMorgan probe, he said, was whether
these hirings had any special bonus attached or any actual
corruption that could be traced.
Wan added that such hiring happens all across the world,
though in China, connections to the right people who know the
system is especially useful.
Battushig Batbold, the son of Mongolia's Prime Minister, has
been an employee of Morgan Stanley, the Wall Street Journal
reported in 2011.
JPMorgan said in its filing that it had received "a request
from the SEC Division of Enforcement seeking information and
documents relating to, among other matters, the firm's
employment of certain former employees in Hong Kong and its
business relationships with certain clients."
The newspaper report stressed that the government document
did not definitively link JPMorgan's hiring practices to its
ability to win business.
It also said there had been no suggestion that the employees
hired by the bank were unqualified and said JPMorgan, although
under investigation, had not been accused of any wrongdoing.