LONDON, Oct 21 (IFR) - JP Morgan has created three head of
investment banking roles on a regional and country basis within
the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, according to a memo
seen by IFR.
Ignacio De La Colina will be head of investment banking for
Iberia, reporting to Enrique Casanueva, senior country officer
for the region. Gregoire Haemmerle will take on the same role
for France, reporting to senior country officer Kyril Courboin.
Both bankers already work within the investment banking
business within their respective geographies, but the creation
of the new roles are designed to better match the needs of
clients, according to the memo.
Guido Nola becomes head of investment banking for Italy. He
joins internally from corporate and investment banking sales and
marketing, where he was most recently responsible for the
coverage of Italian institutional investors and strategic equity
derivatives for corporates and financial institutions in the
country, reporting to Alberto Barbarisi.
In his new role, Nola will report to Francesco Rossi
Ferrini, senior country officer for Italy.
A spokesperson for the bank confirmed the details of the
memo.
(Reporting by Gareth Gore, Editing by Helene Durand)