By Gareth Gore

LONDON, Oct 21 (IFR) - JP Morgan has created three head of investment banking roles on a regional and country basis within the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, according to a memo seen by IFR.

Ignacio De La Colina will be head of investment banking for Iberia, reporting to Enrique Casanueva, senior country officer for the region. Gregoire Haemmerle will take on the same role for France, reporting to senior country officer Kyril Courboin.

Both bankers already work within the investment banking business within their respective geographies, but the creation of the new roles are designed to better match the needs of clients, according to the memo.

Guido Nola becomes head of investment banking for Italy. He joins internally from corporate and investment banking sales and marketing, where he was most recently responsible for the coverage of Italian institutional investors and strategic equity derivatives for corporates and financial institutions in the country, reporting to Alberto Barbarisi.

In his new role, Nola will report to Francesco Rossi Ferrini, senior country officer for Italy.

A spokesperson for the bank confirmed the details of the memo. (Reporting by Gareth Gore, Editing by Helene Durand)