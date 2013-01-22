DUBAI Jan 22 JP Morgan Chase has hired Hussein Hassan as its global head of Islamic finance, the U.S.-based investment bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hassan was previously at UBS, where he was global head of Islamic structuring and head of structuring for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), the statement said.

"Hussein is widely acknowledged as one of the most experienced and prominent Islamic banking experts and I am confident his knowledge will help us to serve clients better across the globe," Sjoerd Leenart, senior country officer for MENA at JP Morgan, said.

Hassan will be based on Dubai and report to Abdulaziz Al Helaissi, the bank's head of global corporate banking in MENA, the statement added. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)