* Payments said to win Jefferson County, Alabama bond deals
* JPMorgan paid $722 million to settle related case
* No admission of wrongdoing by former bankers
By Jonathan Stempel
Dec 2 Two former JPMorgan Chase & Co
bankers agreed to pay about $326,000 to settle U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission charges that they paid millions of
dollars to close friends of Jefferson County, Alabama
commissioners in order to win $5 billion of municipal bond and
swap business.
Douglas MacFaddin and Charles LeCroy, who were JPMorgan
managing directors, will pay a respective $201,224 and $125,149
to resolve the SEC civil fraud case, according to papers filed
on Tuesday with the federal court in Birmingham, Alabama.
Neither defendant admitted wrongdoing. The settlement
requires court approval. Lawyers for the defendants did not
immediately respond on Wednesday to requests for comment.
MacFaddin and LeCroy were sued in November 2009, when New
York-based JPMorgan agreed to pay more than $722 million
representing fees, a fine and assistance to residents to settle
related SEC claims over its dealings with Jefferson County.
The county filed for Chapter 11 protection two years later,
at the time the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.
MacFaddin and LeCroy were accused of having in 2002 and 2003
directed more than $8.2 million of payments to friends of
Jefferson County commissioners who owned or worked at local
broker-dealers.
The SEC said they did this to ensure that county officials
chose JPMorgan to arrange bond offerings and swap agreements, in
which the broker-dealers had little or no role.
According to the SEC, the defendants knew the payments were
shams by calling them "payoffs," "the price of doing business"
and a means to keep commissioners "happy."
The SEC also said JPMorgan incorporated the cost of the
payments into the bond and swap transactions, making them more
costly for taxpayers.
The case is SEC v. LeCroy et al, U.S. District Court,
Northern District of Alabama, No. 09-02238.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Nate Raymond in New York;
Editing by Jonathan Oatis)