FRANKFURT, Sept 6 J.P. Morgan investment banking Chief Executive Jes Staley said he currently does not expect job cuts at the Wall Street firm, even after a number of rivals including UBS and Credit Suisse are slashing jobs.

"We do not anticipate any announcement. We always manage the expenses of the bank," Staley said on the sidelines of the Banks in Transition conference in Frankfurt, Germany on Tuesday.

"We have had a very good first half of the year. We will see how this plays out," Staley added. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)