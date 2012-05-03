(Corrects Hall's reporting lines in paragraph 4)
HONG KONG May 3 J.P. Morgan has named
John Hall as the head of technology, media and
telecommunications (TMT) banking for Asia Pacific with immediate
effect, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on
Thursday.
Hall, who joined J.P. Morgan in 1994, will relocate to Hong
Kong from New York to take up his new position. Hall replaces
Timothy Fletcher, who will now focus on the telecom industry,
said a J.P. Morgan spokeswoman, who confirmed the content of the
memo.
The move comes close on the heels of J.P. Morgan's decision
to relocate Jeff Urwin to Hong Kong as its new chief executive
for Asia Pacific..
Hall will report to Therese Esperdy and Todd Marin, the
co-heads of Asia-Pacific investment banking, the memo added.
Hall worked on several global deals, including Visa's
$20 billion IPO and Sungard's $11 billion leveraged buyout
in the United States, the memo said.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Richard Pullin)