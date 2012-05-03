(Corrects Hall's reporting lines in paragraph 4)

HONG KONG May 3 J.P. Morgan has named John Hall as the head of technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) banking for Asia Pacific with immediate effect, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Hall, who joined J.P. Morgan in 1994, will relocate to Hong Kong from New York to take up his new position. Hall replaces Timothy Fletcher, who will now focus on the telecom industry, said a J.P. Morgan spokeswoman, who confirmed the content of the memo.

The move comes close on the heels of J.P. Morgan's decision to relocate Jeff Urwin to Hong Kong as its new chief executive for Asia Pacific..

Hall will report to Therese Esperdy and Todd Marin, the co-heads of Asia-Pacific investment banking, the memo added.

Hall worked on several global deals, including Visa's $20 billion IPO and Sungard's $11 billion leveraged buyout in the United States, the memo said. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Richard Pullin)