Dec 17 JPMorgan Chase & Co was sued on
Tuesday by Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood, who accused
the largest U.S. bank of violating state consumer protection
laws in its alleged pursuit of delinquent payments by credit
card customers.
The lawsuit followed an 18-month probe, according to Hood,
and adds to a long list of legal problems facing JPMorgan.
Last month, the New York-based bank reached a record $13
billion settlement over its sale of shoddy mortgage securities.
It also faces probes over such matters as its hiring practices
in China and its dealings with former client Bernard Madoff.
According to a complaint filed in a state court in Hinds
County, Mississippi, JPMorgan has, since at least 2007, relied
on "robo-signing" and other discredited practices to pursue
consumers for sums they did not owe, already paid, or had
excused in bankruptcy.
The lawsuit said employees described a "chaotic" and
"disorganized" workplace marred by "rampant" mistakes,
inadequate training, constantly changing policies, high turnover
and unrealistic quotas.
Hood also accused JPMorgan of relying on "outhouse" law
firms that would churn out lawsuits without first reviewing the
underlying claims, and working with now-defunct arbitration firm
Mann Bracken -- dubbed "Mann Broken" by bank employees -- that
could not keep track of customer payments.
"Consumers' paychecks were garnished and their credit
damaged, making it harder for them to refinance their homes,
take out a car or student loans, or even get jobs," Hood said in
a statement. "We have tried for months to resolve our concerns
cooperatively, but have been forced into litigation."
The lawsuit seeks civil penalties of up to $10,000 per
violation, which Hood said could result in a "significant" sum,
and a ban on similar future misconduct.
JPMorgan spokesman Paul Hartwick declined to comment.
On Sept. 19, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency ordered
JPMorgan to refund $309 million to about 2 million customers
they said were harmed by its debt collection and other credit
card procedures.
At the time, JPMorgan said collection issues affected fewer
than 1 percent of its customers, and that it stopped filing
collection lawsuits in 2011 and stopped enrolling customers in
credit monitoring services in 2012.
In May, California Attorney General Kamala Harris also filed
a lawsuit accusing JPMorgan of "robo-signing" in credit cards
and flooding state courts with questionable lawsuits.
The case is Mississippi ex rel. Hood v. JPMorgan Chase & Co
et al, Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Hinds
County, Mississippi, No. G2013-1939.