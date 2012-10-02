WASHINGTON Oct 2 Federal and state officials
pledged on Tuesday to bring more cases against misconduct that
fueled the financial crisis, after New York sued JPMorgan Chase
& Co late Monday over mortgage-backed securities
packaged and sold by Bear Stearns.
The case was filed by New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman, and was the first action to come from a
federal-state working group created earlier this year to bring
such cases, roughly four years after the peak of the crisis.
The civil lawsuit accused Bear Stearns, bought by JPMorgan
for $10 a share in March 2008, of deceiving investors by leading
them to believe that the quality of loans in the mortgage-backed
securities had been carefully evaluated, even though they had
not been.
Bear systematically ignored defects in the loans and kept
investors in the dark, the suit said.
The allegations are similar to those investors have charged
in private lawsuits against a much wider array of Wall Street
firms.
"This has been a great collaboration, it continues to be a
great collaboration, there are more cases to come," Schneiderman
said during a press conference on Tuesday at the U.S. Justice
Department's headquarters in Washington, D.C.
JPMorgan's purchase of Bear Stearns was done with the strong
encouragement and heavy involvement of the federal government,
but officials said that does not absolve JPMorgan of Bear
Stearns' alleged misconduct.
"The liability traveled with the company, so it would be far
worse for us to send the message that this kind of fraud is to
be tolerated," Schneiderman said. "No one is above the law."