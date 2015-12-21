BRIEF-Travelzoo says decided to discontinue "Search" business, consisting of Fly.com and "Supersearch" - SEC filing
* On March 30, co decided to discontinue "Search" business, consisting of Fly.com and "Supersearch" - SEC filing
NEW YORK Dec 21 JPMorgan Chase & Co has agreed to pay $150 million to resolve a securities fraud lawsuit by investors suing the bank over its "London Whale" trading scandal, which caused a $6.2 billion loss.
The settlement was disclosed in papers filed on Friday in federal court in Manhattan and would resolve a class action filed in the wake of the scandal first being revealed in 2012. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* On March 30, co decided to discontinue "Search" business, consisting of Fly.com and "Supersearch" - SEC filing
* Announced MIAT Mongolian Airlines' decision to lease two 737 MAX airplanes from Avolon, a global aircraft leasing company