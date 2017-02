NEW YORK May 16 JPMorgan Chase & Co was the target of two separate lawsuits by shareholders on Wednesday, accusing the bank and its management of excessive risk that led to trading losses of $2 billion or more announced last week.

A spokesman for JPMorgan Chase declined to comment on the two lawsuits, which were filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. (Reporting By Grant McCool; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)