(Adds lawyer's title at law firm.)
May 22 JPMorgan Chase & Co has hired
former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement chief
William McLucas to assist the firm in probes of its loss of at
least $2 billion on credit derivatives trades, according to bank
spokesman Joseph Evangelisti.
McLucas, who was not immediately available for comment, was
director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement for eight years.
McLucas is chairman of the securities practice at law firm
WilmerHale in Washington.
The bank is being investigated over the loss by the
Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission and the Federal Bureau of Investigation,
officials of the agencies have said.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick.)