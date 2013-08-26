Aug 26 A JPMorgan Chase & Co lawyer
responsible for litigation and government investigations is
leaving the lawsuit-laden bank.
Michael Coyne, who has been associate general counsel and
co-head of litigation at JPMorgan, is becoming general counsel
of Union Bank and its holding company, UnionBanCal Corp,
according to a statement that Union Bank issued on Monday.
Coyne had been at JPMorgan for 21 years and in 2010 became
responsible for litigation and government investigation matters
worldwide, according to the statement.
A JPMorgan spokesman said Jill Centella, co-head of
litigation, remains at the bank. The spokesman declined further
comment.
Coyne's departure comes as JPMorgan is spending $5 billion a
year on litigation and government investigations into a wide
range of allegations over issues including reporting of losses
from its "London Whale" derivatives trades, sales of mortgage
securities, commodities trading and credit card debt
collections.
San Francisco-based UnionBanCal Corp has assets of $102
billion, operates 422 branches and is owned by Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group Inc of Tokyo.
JPMorgan, based in New York, has $2.44 trillion of assets,
which ranks it the biggest United States bank.