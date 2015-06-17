June 17 Jimmy Lee, one of JPMorgan Chase & Co's most senior investment bankers, has died, Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in a statement on Wednesday. Lee was 62.

"Jimmy was a master of his craft, but he was so much more - he was an incomparable force of nature," Dimon said in the statement.

