NEW YORK, June 22 When JPMorgan Chase
Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon had cancer last year, banker
Jimmy Lee came to his office every day to give him a hug and
tell him that he loved him like a brother.
Dimon choked up as he recounted his conversations with Lee
at a memorial service on Monday. Lee, a vice chairman in
investment banking at JPMorgan, died unexpectedly on Wednesday
morning after working out on a treadmill and growing short of
breath. He was 62 years old.
The JPMorgan CEO said Lee had talked many times about being
11 years old when his father had died unexpectedly. Dimon said
that experience may explain why Lee had an intense desire to
prove himself and to love and be loved.
Dimon, speaking as though he was addressing Lee, said, "You
lived every day - and in fact went about every conversation - as
if it might be your last. You took nothing for granted and left
nothing unsaid."
Mourners nearly filled St. Patrick's Cathedral.
Lee, one of Wall Street's most consistently visible
investment bankers on big deals for the past 30 years, would
have been pleased to see so many people in the cathedral, his
son Jamie Lee said during one of three eulogies at the service.
Among those who attended were Jeff Immelt, chairman and
chief executive of General Electric Co, Steve Schwarzman,
chairman and chief executive of The Blackstone Group, fund
manager Bill Ackman of Pershing Square Capital Management and
David Rubenstein, co-founder of The Carlyle Group.
JPMorgan executives included consumer bank chief Gordon
Smith, commercial bank chief Doug Petno and Mary Erdoes, head of
the asset management business.
Mike Bloomberg, former New York City mayor, and television
journalist Charlie Rose were among 46 honorary ushers.
Cardinal Timothy Dolan said that Lee, in addition to giving
to Catholic charities, had been a mentor to high school students
from the inner city as well as to investment bankers.
