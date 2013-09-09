Sept 9 The chief financial officer of JPMorgan
Chase & Co said on Monday that the company will build
its litigation reserves in the third quarter at a cost that will
"more than offset" the benefit of a simultaneous release of
extra reserves it had taken for mortgage losses.
Speaking at an investor conference, CFO Marianne Lake
declined to say by how much the company will increase the legal
reserves. She said the expense would be greater than the $1.25
billion of mortgage reserve releases she expects in the third
quarter.
JPMorgan faces a raft of government investigations and
private lawsuits, including actions over its marketing of
mortgage bonds before the financial crisis and its "London
Whale" derivatives debacle last year that cost the company $6.25
billion.
Lake also said the company will lose money on its mortgage
production business in the third and fourth quarter of this year
because its refinancing loan volumes have fallen faster than it
has reduced its costs.