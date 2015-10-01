BRIEF-National Grid says James Harrison takes over as head of London ops
* James Harrison takes over as national grid gas distribution's head of operations for London
NEW YORK Oct 1 A federal judge ruled in favor of JPMorgan Chase & Co in an $8.6 billion lawsuit brought on behalf of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc creditors.
In a decision made public on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan in Manhattan rejected claims that JPMorgan abused its power as Lehman's main "clearing" bank to extract billions of dollars of collateral in the days before Lehman filed for bankruptcy protection on Sept. 15, 2008.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* James Harrison takes over as national grid gas distribution's head of operations for London
* Comcast Corp- unveils new wireless service with an unlimited data plan called Xfinity Mobile- analyst event
NEW YORK, April 6 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hit a one-month low in line with Treasury yields, which fell on concerns about the Trump administration's ability to implement tax cuts and on safehaven bids due to weakening stock prices, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.